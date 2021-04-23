KITCHENER -- Provincial police are investigating after human remains were found north of Guelph.

In a news release, police said a hiker reported finding someone's personal property in an area off Wellington Road 30 in Guelph-Eramosa Township.

Officials said they performed a ground search and located human remains. A post-mortem is planned to attempt to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.

The Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and the Office of the Chief Coroner are working with the OPP on the investigation.

Police said they believe this is an isolated incident and there's no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.