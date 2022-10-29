'Human chain' forms in Waterloo in support of Iranian protesters

A protest in Waterloo Saturday afternoon was one of many across the world happening in support of demonstrators in Iran.

Hundreds of people formed a human chain along University Avenue West from the University of Waterloo all the way up to Wilfrid Laurier University.

Each person held a sign with a name, number, and an age of someone who the group says has died in the past 40 days in Iran.

Demonstrators also chanted the name of Mahsa Amini, whose death in the custody of Iran's morality police in September has sparked worldwide protests and violent clashes in the country.

"I am so proud of all the brave people in Iran, especially our girls, that they stand for their rights," said protestor Martin Basiri. "That's why the main message of this revolution is women rights freedom. This is very important in a country where the women don't have their rights, no one has any rights."

After completing the human chain across University Avenue, the group marched to Uptown Waterloo and continued their demonstrations.

Among their demands, the group is asking for the Canadian government to stop negotiating with the Islamic republic, acknowledge the revolution, and help provide free and unobstructed access to internet in Iran.