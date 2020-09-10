KITCHENER -- There’s now a bit more colour in Uptown Waterloo.

The city and the Uptown BIA officially unveiled the Hughes Lane Art Walk on Thursday.

The alleyway just off of King Street and connects to Regina Street features a collection of murals from local artists.

Uptown businesses and the city of Waterloo partnered together to make the walkable art installation happen and provide canvasses for the art.

“I think it’s really exciting because it draws attention to a space people don’t know about,” said graphic artist Lucy Bilson. “It really makes more of a destination and gets people out and about in a different part of town.”

The Uptown Waterloo BIA says they hope the Hughes Lane can let people enjoy art in a safe outdoor setting.