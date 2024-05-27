Man charged in Guelph arson case

A man has been charged after police say he set a business on fire in Guelph.

On May 24th around 4:45 p.m., police said a man went into a business near Waterloo Avenue and Edinburgh Road South in Guelph.

Police said the man was upset over a previous experience at the business and dumped gasoline on the carpeted area of the lobby and set it on fire.

They said the flames reached up to the ceiling.

Everyone inside the business was able to safely leave through the back door.

No one was hurt.

The Guelph Fire Department attended the scene and put the flames out.

Shortly before 9:50 p.m., police found the man leaving a property near Eramosa Road and Victoria Road North.

A 46-year-old Guelph man was arrested and charged with:

Arson-Disregard for human life

Arson-Damage to property

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for May 27th.