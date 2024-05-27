KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man charged in Guelph arson case

    A stock image of flames. (Pamoni Photograph/Pexels.com) A stock image of flames. (Pamoni Photograph/Pexels.com)
    Share

    A man has been charged after police say he set a business on fire in Guelph.

    On May 24th around 4:45 p.m., police said a man went into a business near Waterloo Avenue and Edinburgh Road South in Guelph.

    Police said the man was upset over a previous experience at the business and dumped gasoline on the carpeted area of the lobby and set it on fire.

    They said the flames reached up to the ceiling.

    Everyone inside the business was able to safely leave through the back door.

    No one was hurt.

    The Guelph Fire Department attended the scene and put the flames out.

    Shortly before 9:50 p.m., police found the man leaving a property near Eramosa Road and Victoria Road North.

    A 46-year-old Guelph man was arrested and charged with:

    • Arson-Disregard for human life
    • Arson-Damage to property

    He was held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for May 27th.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News