WATERLOO -- Those who run Waterloo Region’s biggest Bavarian festival are rethinking how to celebrate this year.

KW Oktoberfest organizers say the annual event will still go ahead come October, but what it will look like is up in the air.

“We’re finding ways of not having crowds, maybe that’s virtual, maybe that’s drive thru, I’m giving some hints here,” said Alfred Lowrick, executive director of KW Oktoberfest “There will be some other ideas coming forward in the next little while.”

Officials are waiting until closer to fall and for further COVID-19 guidance from public health before making their decision, while some festhalls are waiting until August before deciding to open for the year.

There is also the possibility of a virtual format for the annual keg tapping.

“I don’t think you’re going to see the festival you have in way of the past, because it’s not viable,” said Lowrick.

Organizers will be looking at Toronto’s virtual Pride Parade to gauge what could happen in Waterloo Region.

They add that safety of the public and patrons is still the highest priority.