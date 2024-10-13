How to watch the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade

KITCHENER
    It's that time of year again! CTV News will be livestreaming the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade.

    The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the corner of Weber Street East and Frederick Street in Kitchener.

    The parade will travel up Weber Street and finishes at Bridgeport Road at the corner of Weber Street around noon.

    Frederick Street will be closed from Duke and Edna Streets from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Weber Street will be closed from Scott to Noecker Streets starting at 9:20 a.m. and will open as the parade passes.

    Here’s how you can watch:

    Date: Monday, Oct. 14/ Kitchener / Livestream

    Start time of the event: 9:30 a.m. EDT

    You can look for the banner at the top of our website! This year it's being produced by Sherwood Productions.

