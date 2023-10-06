Kitchener

    • How to watch the K-W Oktoberfest parade

    A Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest classic, the annual Thanksgiving Day parade will travel down Weber Street on Monday, Oct. 9.

    In a first this year, the beloved event will be produced by Sherwood Productions and streamed online.

    CTV News Kitchener will also present the livestream on our website and in this article on the day of the parade.

    The parade starts at 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Weber Street East and Frederick Street.

    It will travel up Weber Street and finish at the Bridgeport Plaza at the corner of Weber and Bridgeport streets around 10 a.m.

    Seats in the bleachers at Queen and Weber streets can be purchased for $8 online.

