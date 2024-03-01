How the warm weather is affecting pothole season in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region’s roads have benefited from the relatively warm winter weather.
Scott Berry, the manager of maintenance for the City of Kitchener, calls it a “mild” pothole season.
“A typical winter would see cold temperatures and frost remaining in the ground right through the end of February and sometimes even into March,” he said. “This year we saw a thaw and it kind of stayed warm through all of February, so the pothole season has been spread out over a longer period of time, giving municipalities a chance to maintain the roads.”
In Cambridge, city staff say their list of potholes to fix is about average for this time of year.
“The roads are in typical condition for this time of year,” Dave Lukezich, the manager of roadways in Cambridge, said. “Cold nights and warm days cause potholes to appear in our roadways.”
Lukezich explained that potholes are formed when cracks form in worn down streets.
“Water will make its way into those cracks and freeze – potentially at night – and when it does that, it expands,” he said, adding as more vehicles drive over those cracks, the worse the potholes get.
Staff prioritize fixing busier streets before residential roads.
Potholes are also identified by city staff, or by residents who report them.
“We have staff out there patrolling roads,” Lukezich said. “Those staff identify potholes and we have crews that are out there fixing those potholes as soon as possible.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.
Canadian government's top science advisor provides update on official UFO study
The Canadian government's top scientific advisor is calling for the release of more UFO information and says her office is working on a public report that will be published this year.
First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC
Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.
U.S. President Joe Biden reflects on Mulroney's 'abiding love for Canada'
U.S. President Joe Biden has released a statement honouring the former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney who passed away on Thursday.
A 12-year-old Texas girl missing for more than a week has been found, police say
E’minie Hughes, the 12-year-old girl who was missing from the Houston area, has been found unharmed, police said in a post on X.
$9.3M Whistler condo sale breaks real estate record, company says
A luxury condo in Whistler, B.C., has just sold for $9.3 million, reportedly breaking a real estate record for the resort community.
Two Irish friends died of fentanyl poisoning in Florida. Authorities say the wrong one was cremated
Florida officials mislabelled the remains of two Irish nationals who died of drug overdoses, leading to a mix-up of their autopsies and the 'highly probable' cremation of the wrong body, authorities said.
Gaza doctor says gunfire accounted for 80% of the wounds at his hospital from aid convoy bloodshed
The head of a Gaza City hospital that treated some of those wounded in the bloodshed surrounding an aid convoy said Friday that more than 80 per cent had been struck by gunfire, suggesting there was heavy shooting by Israeli troops.
Jury convicts first rioter to enter Capitol building during Jan. 6 attack
The first rioter to enter the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack was convicted on Friday of charges that he interfered with police and obstructed Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.