How delays at the border could impact fresh food production
The Ambassador Bridge in Windsor is the gateway for one quarter of all trade between Canada and the US, and to according University of Guelph professor Simon Somogyi the current blockage there is "a big problem.”
Somogyi, who is also the Arrell Chair in the Business of Food, said about $400 million-worth of products cross at that land border daily and “about $8 billion to $12 billion-worth of food goes back and forth over that bridge.”
Some truck drivers are deciding to make lengthy detours in order to enter Canada, instead of waiting in Windsor.
“That increases fuel costs and the cost of truckers, so some of those costs could be passed on in higher food prices,” Somogyi said.
“I don’t think it’s going to lead to any major outages at this point in time, but if food has to go through Sarnia to get to our grocery stores that means it takes longer.”
Somogyi said the impact on fresh food items is the most concerning.
“Fragile food, particularly the fruits and vegetables we need this time of year can get wasted,” he said.
The Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG) said its member grocery stores aren’t reporting any major shortages due to the events in Windsor at this time.
Somogyi and the CFIG agree food supply warehouses will feel the impact first. According to the CFIG, roughly 40 to 50 per cent of products that come into the Ontario Food Terminal in Etobicoke do so via the Ambassador Bridge. Once the items arrive at the terminal, they are then distributed to stores.
Food supply companies aren’t the only ones who may feel an economic impact.
MOST TRUCKING COMPANIES ARE SMALL BUSINESSES
Most trucking companies in Canada are small businesses, according to Wildrid Laurier University business professor and freight transportation and logistics expert, Michael Haughton.
“Upwards of 90 per cent of them own fewer than six trucks so they are really small operations. So working on their own, a lot of these costs, they would have to incur (themselves),” Haughton said, referencing to the extra fuel and hours it takes to get around the current Windsor land crossing delay.
He added some small companies act as sub-contractors for larger companies, so there is a chance that the price will be covered, possibly by a chain retailer. However, there’s no saying if chain retailers will absorb or pass on that same cost.
Before the convoy began, the COVID-19 virus along with other pandemic factors had already taken some drivers off the road.
“It's not just supply of materials, it's also supply of personnel,” Haughton said.
A LOCAL SOLUTION
As it's too cold to grow fresh fruits and vegetables locally right now, Somogyi said these events are an example of why Canada, and Ontario specifically, should start producing more of its own items, including more fresh greenhouse produce.
“More food production in Canada means we have more control on our food supply chain and therefore less reliance on imports from the US or Mexico,” Somogyi said.
Haughton said if retailers start to see an impact on the shelves, it could take a while for the supply chain to catch up.
“We can’t expect that the minute the disruption is over, it will be fixed,” he said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police issue warnings in effort to control Freedom Convoy protests
Police in Ottawa and other parts of the country, impacted by ongoing protests and blockades, are warning participants of increased law enforcement efforts as the country heads into its second straight week of Freedom Convoy demonstrations.
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room last month, died from the result of a head trauma, according to a statement from his family.
Edmonton exploring own proof-of-vaccination program after Alberta's cancelled
Edmonton is looking at options to bring in a citywide proof-of-vaccination system after Alberta's premier cancelled the highly controversial Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) at midnight Wednesday.
Liberals propose to expand trucker convoy fundraising probe into study on ideologically-motivated extremism
Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed has proposed to expand the House public safety and national security committee's study of the Freedom Convoy's fundraising efforts to include a study on the rise of ideologically-motivated extremism.
Police arrest convoy protesters at New Zealand's Parliament
Police on Thursday began arresting dozens of protesters who were camped out on the grounds of New Zealand's Parliament on the third day of a convoy protest against coronavirus mandates.
Gov. Gen. Simon tests positive for COVID-19
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Wednesday. In a statement, Simon said that she is experiencing 'mild symptoms' and will continue to self-isolate. Rideau Hall announced Tuesday that Simon's husband Whit Fraser has tested positive for COVID-19.
Report: Russian figure skater Valieva tests positive for banned heart medication
Olympic favourite Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication before her arrival at the Beijing Olympics, the Russian newspaper RBC reported, putting in jeopardy the team gold medal that she helped win earlier this week.
Plenty of tickets, charges, but no arrests at Coutts border blockade
As plans to ticket protesters blocking the highway to the Canada-U.S. border to Coutts, Alta. came into effect, RCMP ran into problems when officers attempted to clear the demonstration.
B.C. expanding vaccine mandate to remaining health-care workers in March
The B.C. government will be expanding its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to all remaining health-care workers next month, fulfilling plans that were previously announced back in the fall.
London
-
Here's where you can pick up a free COVID-19 rapid test kit in Middlesex-London
Here's where you can pick up a free COVID-19 rapid test kit in Middlesex-London
-
LPS investigating fatal crash involving a pedestrian
A fatal crash involving a pedestrian is being investigated by London police.
-
School bus reported stolen recovered with stolen mail
London, Ont. police have three people in custody Tuesday after they allegedly stole a school bus.
Windsor
-
Ambassador Bridge shutdown causing concern for Canadian and U.S. businesses
Businesses associations on both sides of the border are calling for a swift and immediate clearing of the Ambassador Bridge blockade.
-
'I'm the eternal optimist!' UWindsor welcomes playwright Leslie McCurdy for live performance
The University of Windsor welcomes actor, singer, and playwright Leslie McCurdy to its virtual stage on Feb. 16 as part of its celebration of Black History Black Futures.
-
Windsor protester allegedly arrested for dangerous driving
Windsor police say a man has been arrested for driving in a “manner that is dangerous to public safety,” Wednesday night.
Barrie
-
Missing 3-year-old girl from Barrie, Ont., found 'in good health' after Amber Alert
An Amber Alert has ended for a missing three-year-old Barrie girl after she was found safe, according to police.
-
Former Georgian College instructor in Ottawa as spokesperson for Freedom Convoy
A former Georgian College instructor is now at the centre of the group known as the Freedom Convoy protesting vaccine mandates in Ottawa.
-
SMDHU's top doc urges caution as COVID-19 deaths, ICUs trend upwards
Simcoe Muskoka's top doctor urges caution moving forward as more provinces move to end restrictions.
Northern Ontario
-
Gambling experts urging restraint this Super Bowl weekend
It's Super Bowl time and some fans have money riding on the game. Gambling experts say that's OK as long as you have a responsible plan in place.
-
Northern Ont. logging crew rescues moose that fell through the ice
A crew of northern Ontario loggers came to the rescue after a female moose took an unintended polar plunge and got trapped in the icy water.
-
Sturgeon Falls couple credits handmade quilt as beacon of light during cancer treatment
A couple in Sturgeon Falls is thanking the West Nipissing branch of the Victoria’s Quilts Canada for a quilt that was meant to provide comfort and hope during their cancer struggles.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police warn protesters they could be charged for blocking downtown streets
Nearly two weeks into the truckers demonstration in downtown Ottawa, police issued a new warning that anyone blocking city streets could be charged with mischief to property.
-
Here's where you can pick up free COVID-19 rapid tests in Ottawa
Ottawa residents can walk into one of 190 grocery stores and pharmacies in the capital to pick-up a free box of COVID-19 rapid test kits.
-
No more vehicles in front of Parliament? Renewed calls to close the street as occupation continues
There are renewed calls to make the area in front of Parliament Hill closed to vehicles nearly two weeks into the trucker occupation in downtown Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Walmart drops mandatory $35 purchase required to receive rapid tests after Ford slams policy
Walmart has retracted a policy that previously required customers in Ontario to make an online order of at least $35 to receive a ‘free’ rapid test kit after Premier Doug Ford condemned the policy on social media.
-
Ontario man no longer allowed to park commercial van in driveway after neighbour complains
An Ontario man has been parking his work van in his driveway for more than a decade, but after a neighbour complained, he’s been told he has to move it.
-
Full list of where to get free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in Ontario
Starting today, Feb. 9, a select number of Ontario pharmacies and grocery stores are distributing COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.
Montreal
-
Montreal Canadiens fire head coach Dominique Ducharme, name Martin St-Louis as interim coach
Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme has been relieved of his duties amid a dismal season so far, despite reaching the playoff final last year. New interim coach Martin St-Louis is known for his exceptional career playing with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
-
Montreal mother says 'everybody knew' basketball coach was abusive, school turned blind eye
Grace Ngoyi signed up her teen daughters for St-Laurent high school's basketball team because it had a great reputation. She said she was quickly disturbed by the coach's behaviour and tried to alert the school.
-
Boy, 16, still in critical condition after school stabbing; three teens charged
Police say three young people have been charged after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed near a Pointe-Claire high school and is in critical condition. A second teen, age 15, also ended up in hospital with stab wounds.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions on Monday
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said the province will begin easing some COVID-19 restrictions effective Monday and will continue to do so in phases moving forward.
-
N.B. to move to Level 1 of COVID-19 Winter Plan on Feb. 18
New Brunswick will wait 10 more days before moving to Level 1 of its COVID-19 winter plan.
-
Crown finishes presenting evidence in ongoing fatal hit-and-run trial in Cape Breton
The Crown finished presenting its evidence with a seven hour long video statement from the man accused of hitting and killing 10-year-old Talia Forrest in 2019.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba hints at different approach to COVID-19 rules than other Prairie provinces
A top Manitoba health official says the province will not rush to loosen its COVID-19 restrictions simply because some other provinces are doing so.
-
Manitoba man stalked by lynx while sledding with family
A Manitoba man says he can still feel the adrenaline after coming face-to-face with a lynx that had been stalking him and his family while tobogganing in Northern Manitoba.
-
Manitoba man trapped in convoy protest while trying to drive his sister to emergency room
A Manitoba man trying to get his sister to the emergency department says he was trapped in a convoy protest on the highway for more than an hour.
Calgary
-
Alberta mask changes under fire as parents, teachers, school boards criticize 'rash' decision
New school masking rules are garnering a negative reaction from many in Alberta as students get set for another classroom change.
-
Plenty of tickets, charges, but no arrests at Coutts border blockade
As plans to ticket protesters blocking the highway to the Canada-U.S. border to Coutts, Alta. came into effect, RCMP ran into problems when officers attempted to clear the demonstration.
-
Calgary council committee votes against exploring its own vaccine passport
With the provincial government ending its Restriction Exemption Program as of midnight Wednesday, the city's bylaw expired at the same time — and administration won't explore implementing its own program in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations near record levels, 11 deaths on Wednesday
The number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital remained above 1,600 for the eighth time in the last nine days, according to Wednesday’s preliminary count, with 1,615 patients receiving care.
-
Edmonton exploring own proof-of-vaccination program after Alberta's cancelled
Edmonton is looking at options to bring in a citywide proof-of-vaccination system after Alberta's premier cancelled the highly controversial Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) at midnight Wednesday.
-
Notley says Kenney's COVID-19 changes are pandering to 'extremist views within the UCP'
Alberta's Opposition Leader called the premier a "weak leader" and accused him of failing to consult with Albertans Wednesday, after Jason Kenney terminated the province's proof-of-vaccination program.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. announces 18 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall
A day after B.C. reported no new COVID-19-related deaths for the first time in weeks, the province announced 18 on Wednesday.
-
‘What are we trying to prevent?’ Growing calls for Canada to end mandatory testing for travellers returning home
There are growing calls for the federal government to ditch mandatory testing requirements for returning Canadian travellers.
-
Radio host Kid Carson leaving Z95.3 after spreading conspiracy theories on air
Vancouver radio station Z95.3 and Kid Carson have made a "mutual decision to part ways," hours after the morning show DJ spouted conspiracy theories during an on-air rant about the Freedom Convoy protest.