KITCHENER -- Hotels have started offering up office space as they deal with fewer travellers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bob Watts needed a quiet place to work during an important meeting, so he checked into a Cambridge hotel.

"I have a daughter in university working from home, my wife working from home, my grandson, Grade 1, working from home, myself working from home, so it's a bit chaotic," he said.

Hotels have needed to get creative to attract guests during the pandemic.

"We've got to try and find business too in all of this or have reasons to keep your doors open," said Vanessa Stevenson, who manages Homewood Suites Hilton.

She said the pandemic has been hard on the hotel industry.

"The phones were going off the hook here and it was 'Cancel, cancel, cancel, cancel, cancel,'" Stevenson said.

Melissa Johnson, assistant general manager at the Inn of Waterloo, said they're offering dine-in experiences.

"A lot of pivoting, a lot of changing and adapting," she said.

Guest rooms transform into private dining rooms for people who can't or don't want to go to restaurants.

"Every single person who comes in, every dinner that's served or every opportunity is more hours and more business for our staff," Johnson said.

Watts said having the office space available is brilliant.

"It's a little bit of a work holiday in a way," he said.

He said he plans to come back for meetings in the future.