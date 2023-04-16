Hospitals in Waterloo region consider dropping certain masking requirements starting Monday

For the first time in more than three years, masks will no longer be required in some Ontario hospitals.

The easing of restrictions means patients, visitors and staff will no longer have to wear a face covering in non-clinical areas such as main lobbies, waiting areas, cafeterias and elevators.

It’s a move that signals a trend as several other provinces have already dropped mask mandates. Ontario joins British Columbia and Saskatchewan, which have already eased masking rules.

Grand River Hospital in Kitchener said after reviewing the latest public health guidelines, they have plans in place to shift their masking guidelines.

"With the new framework coming in, we wanted to make sure we were responsive to it and also focused on patient safety,” said Paul McIntyre Royston, CEO of Grand River Hospital Foundation. “You know, since the beginning of COVID that's been a massive priority."

However, GRH is not completely doing away with their mask mandate for staff.

"The guidelines are this: for any direct patient contact it's masking," said Royston.

Royston said the hospital will begin phasing out the mask mandate at their facilities.

“The only area where we're enforcing masking is gonna be at the chemo suite…chemotherapy suite at the Cancer Centre,” he said.

“You know, it's really really important, obviously. There's reduced immune system issues and so we really want to be sensitive to that."

Officials will support those who decide to continue to wear a mask.

"If you have any doubts, wear a mask, like it's just a good idea,” explained Royston. “We're only going to be enforcing it in the chemos but really it's about [how] you will bring a smile to health care worker’s faces if you wear a mask."

The shift in policy is something St. Mary’s Memorial hospital in the town of St. Mary’s is considering as well. In a statement to CTV News, officials said in part: “The Huron-Perth Healthcare Alliance continues to evaluate protocols in relation to masking, with the safety of our Team and those we serve our first priority. We are currently assessing the latest guidelines, and expect to issue updated guidance shortly."

Epidemiologist Zahid Butt said he was not surprised to see hospitals in Ontario ease masking requirements.

"I think they are transitioning back to what you can say a near normal stage of going about things and if one province starts doing it, I think the other provinces start also following through," he said.

Experts say hospitals should be prepared to re-impose the requirement if necessary.

In case you see a rise in hospitalizations or in case you're seeing that you are getting more infections from the hospital, lets say from healthcare professionals through patients, then you might need to bring back those mask mandates," said Butt.

With the new policy, physicians will only have to cover their mouths and nose if they are within two metres of a patient and not shielded by a physical barrier, or if there is an active COVID-19 outbreak in the unit.