KITCHENER -- A Guelph homeowner was able to interrupt a break-and-enter in progress over the weekend.

According to Guelph police, the homeowner woke up at around 4:45 a.m. to discover an unknown person who was stealing things from their garage.

Police say the suspect had gotten into the unlocked garage by going through an unlocked gate that led into the backyard.

Officials say the suspect was in the midst of stealing a generator and a miter saw when the homeowner confronted him. The male then fled on foot.

He was reportedly wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and a jacket.

Police are investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact them. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.