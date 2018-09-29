

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Thousands of students crowded streets around the Wilfrid Laurier University campus on Saturday.

While homecoming celebrations are a fun outlet for many students, the public parties are a drain on public resources.

At one particular home on Regina Street North, a spray painted bed sheet drew attention.

“She called you daddy 4 [sic] 18 years. Now it’s our turn,” the sheet read.

A photo of the sign quickly made the rounds on social media.

Isabella Spencer, 12, was driving with her father when they came across the sign.

"I can’t believe that someone would actually cross over that boundary and actually have the courage to put up something so terrible up in front of everyone to see," said Spencer, who provided photos of the incident.

She saw the sign coming down after police were called to the address.

Wilfrid Laurier University could not confirm whether or not its students were involved.

A spokesperson with WLU said the sign is “certainly offensive, certainly inappropriate,” and they are looking into the incident.

The school also said that if the people involved were found to be students, there was a process through the student code of conduct to determine further action.

In another incident, emergency crews were called to the corner of Ezra Avenue and King Street nearby to rescue at least two people from the roof of a building there.

Police ultimately closed Ezra Avenue altogether, citing pedestrian safety and crowd control.

“Many tickets [were] issued for alcohol-related offences,” police said in a Tweet.

In the football game, the Laurier Golden Hawks were hosting the Guelph Gryphons, who would go on to win the game 27-24.