Drivers making their way through Cambridge on Highway 401 WB faced long delays Wednesday morning after a hole opened up in the highway.

The hole was noticed near the Hespeler Road exit around 7 a.m.

At one point, it caused a backup that stretched for more than 15 kilometres to the Highway 6 North exit.

By late Wednesday morning, delays continued to be reported through Cambridge, as all traffic was being squeezed into one lane.

According to Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation, a catch or drainage basin failed in a construction zone, causing a hole to appear in the highway.

Repairs were expected to be complete by early afternoon, a ministry spokesperson said, at which point the two closed lanes could reopen.