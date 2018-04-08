The leading conversation at local hockey arenas this weekend had nothing to do with the final games of the NHL’s regular season.

Instead, the topic on everyone’s minds was a tragedy that occurred 2,800 kilometres away.

Fifteen members of the Humboldt (Sask.) Broncos hockey team and support staff were killed Friday night when their team bus was hit by a truck on a rural highway.

“It’s just horrifying. It’s just terrible,” Andre Degoeij said Sunday, as he watched his daughter play hockey at the Activa Sportsplex in Kitchener.

Jason Gruetzmacher had similar thoughts. He has three children playing hockey – all young enough that they’re still living at home – and wonders how the Broncos’ parents felt learning their children had died after leaving their hometowns to chase their hockey dreams.

“The thought of losing your child … is devastating,” he said.

In the aftermath of the crash, the small community of Humboldt has seen an outpouring of grief and support from across Canada.

An online fundraiser to support the Broncos and their families had topped the $3-million mark by Sunday afternoon, while a blood donation clinic in Saskatoon reported Saturday that it was experiencing three-hour waits for donations due to the number of people looking to help the surviving victims.

Signs of local support were popping up as well. People were being encouraged to wear green on Monday to show solidarity with Saskatchewan, and Stratford’s mayor announced that the city’s flags would be lowered for one week as a sign of mourning.

On April 9 until April 16, the @cityofstratford will lower the flags on all city buildings to observe a week of mourning for the victims of the @HumboldtBroncos tragic accident & to show our support to the community of @CityofHumboldt_ We share your loss & we grieve with you. — Dan Mathieson (@Danmathieson) April 8, 2018

At the Activa Sportsplex in Kitchener, a moment of silence was held prior to some weekend games.

“The hockey community’s a very, very small world. We’re all thinking about Saskatchewan right now,” said Josh Collins, a minor hockey coach.

“You hear something like that, and instantly your heart goes out to the family and friends that are affected by it.”

With reporting by Tina Yazdani