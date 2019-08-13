

CTV Kitchener





The hiring process has begun for staff at the interim consumption and treatment centre in downtown Kitchener.

The Sanguen Health Centre has posted the positions on a job board, looking to hire support workers and nurses for the site.

The postings are for the following positions:

Registered nurse – part-time

Peer support worker – part-time

Social support worker – part-time

The region had proposed that the site be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week, with at least three staff working at all times.

The staffing includes each of the above positions.

The hiring comes following a staff report that indicates lease negotiations are being finalized with the landlord at 150 Duke St. W.

Provided those negotiations continue to progress, the site could open as soon as September.

The site on Duke will also house Kitchener's permanent consumption and treatment site.

Construction on that part of the building could begin as soon as October, with doors set to open by next February.

The region has already asked the province for $700,000 to $800,000 to cover some of the costs of the permanent site.

Applications for the safe consumption site positions are due by Aug. 23.