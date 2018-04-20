

CTV Kitchener





The ramp from Highway 8 onto Highway 401 will be closing overnight due to ongoing construction work.

The Ministry of Transportation says the eastbound ramp from Highway 8 will be reduced to a single lane beginning Friday at approximately 7 p.m.

The ramp to Highway 401 will then close fully beginning at 11 p.m. before reopening again to a single lane at approximately 7 a.m. on Saturday.

They expect the ramp will be reduced to a single lane for about four to six weeks.

The Ministry of Transportation says the work is part of an ongoing project to widen Highway 401 from six to 10 lanes between Highway 8 and Hespeler Road.