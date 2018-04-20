Featured
Highway 8 ramp to 401 to close overnight
The connections between Highway 401 and Highway 8 are shown in this file image taken from video.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 7:23AM EDT
The ramp from Highway 8 onto Highway 401 will be closing overnight due to ongoing construction work.
The Ministry of Transportation says the eastbound ramp from Highway 8 will be reduced to a single lane beginning Friday at approximately 7 p.m.
The ramp to Highway 401 will then close fully beginning at 11 p.m. before reopening again to a single lane at approximately 7 a.m. on Saturday.
They expect the ramp will be reduced to a single lane for about four to six weeks.
The Ministry of Transportation says the work is part of an ongoing project to widen Highway 401 from six to 10 lanes between Highway 8 and Hespeler Road.