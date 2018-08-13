

CTV Kitchener





Bruce Peninsula OPP held a two day traffic enforcement blitz over the weekend.

Through Aug. 11 and 12, officers patrolled Highway 6 from the air and road looking for unsafe and aggressive drivers.

Through the course of the blitz, 54 charges were laid.

Of that, six drivers were charged for stunt driving, speeding over 50 kilometres per hour.

An additional 44 drivers were charged for speeding.

Three drivers were charged with passing when the roadway was not clear of approaching traffic.

One driver was charged with not slowing down for emergency vehicles.

According to a press release, the Bruce Peninsula OPP “maintain a zero tolerance” policy for drivers endangering others on Highway 6.