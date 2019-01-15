

CTV Kitchener





A massive jet fuel spill that closed Highway 401 near Cambridge over the weekend continues to cause problems, and not only for commuters.

Clean up crews were still on-scene Tuesday sucking out fuel that spewed into the water as far as a mile and a half away from the highway.

Constable Robert Visconti said a truck carrying about 50,000 litres of highly flammable fuel rolled over just before 2 a.m. on Sunday after colliding with another vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the 401.

The highway was closed for several hours as crews worked to clean up the mess.

One eastbound lane of the 401 remained closed two days after the collision.

John Johnston, an owner of a property near the spill, isn't worried about the road, but said he is worried about the environmental impact the spill will have.

“Jet fuel doesn't stay; it's got three or four different parts to it,” he said. “Part of it sinks and goes to the bottom and covers the rocks, part of it floats along like rainbow sheen, and the other part goes really sloppy, it's bubbling and pools.”

Crews say they will be on scene for at least a week, and that at least some fuel will remain in the water for several weeks.