Highway 401 construction in Cambridge is complete

The lane expansion project on Highway 401 in Cambridge between Highway 8 and Townline Road is now complete.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the Ontario government added new lanes along the eight kilometre stretch.

Both directions of traffic had two lanes added, expanding the highway from six lanes to ten. One high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane was also added each way.

“The additional lanes are part of the government’s plan to reduce gridlock and keep goods and people moving across the Greater Golden Horsehoes,” reads a release on the completion.

The project also included:

Replacing the Hespeler Road bridges

A new multi-use trail crossing for pedestrians and cyclists along Hespeler Road over the 401

Reconstruction of the Hespeler Road interchange

Rehabilitation of the Townline Road bridge

Expanding the capacity of the Townline Road commuter parking lot from 195 to 297 vehicles

New lighting and noise barriers

A traffic management system which includes traffic cameras and traffic counting stations

The Ministry of Transportation says the Cambridge expansion is among more than 100 actions identified in the government’s Transportation Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe, which aims to create more prosperous communities and support the rapid population growth expected for the region.