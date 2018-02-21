

CTV Kitchener





As the Grand River and other waterways spill their banks, authorities have closed a number of major roads in our coverage area.

One of the most prominent closures was on Highway 24 in Cambridge, between Ainslie Street and Myers Road, where ice from the river had been swept onto the road.

WOW take a look at this - this is the scene on Highway 24 in Cambridge., among the Grand River. #Flood #IceJams @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/uv0MFSlTJl — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) February 21, 2018

Other major road closures in Cambridge included Blair Road to Galt-bound traffic, as well as the Concession Street bridge. The Concession closure was due to a water main break, which was caused by surging ice and affected water service to part of the city for a portion of the morning. Concession and Blair reopened late Wednesday morning.

Riverside Park was closed Tuesday and remained closed on Wednesday.

Road closures were also reported in Wilmot Township around the Nith River and Woolwich Township around the Conestogo River.

The following is a list of road closures currently active in @WilmotTownship due to flooding. Please avoid these areas. pic.twitter.com/bzWh6qiWjt — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) February 21, 2018

Road Closure Update

The following locations remain CLOSED at this time:

- Glasgow Street South, Conestogo

- Low Level Bridge - Three Bridges Rd, St Jacobs

- Tribe Road and Wollis Road intersection

Please continue to drive according to road conditions.@WRPS_RuralSgt @570traffic — Township of Woolwich (@Woolwichupdates) February 21, 2018

Tannery and Thompson streets in Ayr were closed. Main Street, which had been closed on Tuesday, reopened for Wednesday.