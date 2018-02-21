As the Grand River and other waterways spill their banks, authorities have closed a number of major roads in our coverage area.

One of the most prominent closures was on Highway 24 in Cambridge, between Ainslie Street and Myers Road, where ice from the river had been swept onto the road.

Other major road closures in Cambridge included Blair Road to Galt-bound traffic, as well as the Concession Street bridge. The Concession closure was due to a water main break, which was caused by surging ice and affected water service to part of the city for a portion of the morning. Concession and Blair reopened late Wednesday morning.

Riverside Park was closed Tuesday and remained closed on Wednesday.

Road closures were also reported in Wilmot Township around the Nith River and Woolwich Township around the Conestogo River.

Tannery and Thompson streets in Ayr were closed. Main Street, which had been closed on Tuesday, reopened for Wednesday.