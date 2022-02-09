Here's where you can find rapid test kits in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Region residents are now able to pick up a free box of rapid test COVID-19 test kits at select grocery store and pharmacy locations.

The province announced Wednesday that 5.5 million tests will be available each week at 2,406 sites across Ontario. Distribution will be limited to one box, with five tests, per household.

Tests will be made available starting Feb. 9. Retailers can hand them through online orders or in-store pickup.

A full list of locations participating in the program across Ontario is available here.

This map shows pharmacies and grocery stores where Waterloo Region residents can find rapid test kits. However, the locations may not have tests available right away.