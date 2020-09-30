Advertisement
Here's where you can drop off your leaves in Kitchener this fall
KITCHENER -- The City of Kitchener will be opening eight leaf drop-off site in a couple of weeks.
Starting on Oct. 16, the sites will stay open seven days a week during daylight hours until Dec. 11.
The sites are spread out across the city:
- Schaefer Park on Bloomingdale Park
- Breithaupt Park off Union Street
- Kitchener Auditorium at the Ottawa Street North entrance
- Meinzinger Park Soccer Fields on Homer Watson Boulevard
- Lions Arena on Rittenhouse Road
- Upper Canada Park on Pioneer Drive
- Cherry Park between Strange Street and Waverly Road
- Hofstetter Park at 40 Hofstetter Ave.
The city also offers a loose-leaf collection service in areas with heavy tree cover. That will run from Nov. 9 to Nov. 27, but each area will only get a single pickup.
Officials are reminding the public that yard waste bags are not accepted at the drop-off sites. Instead, people are asked to de-bag their leaves at the sites.
The drop-off sites are for leaves only, and anything else dropped there will be considered illegal dumping, which is subject to a fine.
As an environmentally friendly option, you can reuse your leaves in your compost pile instead of packaging or having them removed.