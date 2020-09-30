KITCHENER -- The City of Kitchener will be opening eight leaf drop-off site in a couple of weeks.

Starting on Oct. 16, the sites will stay open seven days a week during daylight hours until Dec. 11.

The sites are spread out across the city:

Schaefer Park on Bloomingdale Park

Breithaupt Park off Union Street

Kitchener Auditorium at the Ottawa Street North entrance

Meinzinger Park Soccer Fields on Homer Watson Boulevard

Lions Arena on Rittenhouse Road

Upper Canada Park on Pioneer Drive

Cherry Park between Strange Street and Waverly Road

Hofstetter Park at 40 Hofstetter Ave.

The city also offers a loose-leaf collection service in areas with heavy tree cover. That will run from Nov. 9 to Nov. 27, but each area will only get a single pickup.

Officials are reminding the public that yard waste bags are not accepted at the drop-off sites. Instead, people are asked to de-bag their leaves at the sites.

The drop-off sites are for leaves only, and anything else dropped there will be considered illegal dumping, which is subject to a fine.

As an environmentally friendly option, you can reuse your leaves in your compost pile instead of packaging or having them removed.