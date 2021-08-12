WATERLOO -- Ontario residents who need proof of their COVID-19 vaccination can log into the province’s portal to download or print a PDF copy of their receipt.

The portal can be accessed at covid19.ontariohealth.ca.

Receipts are available for first and second doses received in Ontario, regardless of where you were vaccinated.

A green photo OHIP card is required to access the receipt. Users will need to enter numbers on the card along with date of birth and postal code.

Those who do not have a green OHIP card or have trouble accessing the portal can call Ontario's vaccine hotline at 1-833-943-3900.

Waterloo Region residents who need assistance accessing a vaccination receipt can call the health unit at 519-514-1499.