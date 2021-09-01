Proof of COVID-19 vaccines to be mandatory in Waterloo Region businesses

KITCHENER -

Non-essential businesses in Waterloo Region and across Ontario will start requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccines later this month.

The vaccine certification program will come into effect on Sept. 22.

Proof of two vaccine doses will be required at casinos, bingo halls, concert venues, theatres, cinemas, sporting facilities and events, banquet halls, convention centres, and to eat at indoor food and drink establishments. Proof isn't required at retail shopping, salons, banks, places of worship, essential services, workplaces or patios and other outdoor spaces.

Regional Chair Karen Redman said she’s heard from local residents and businesses that this is something the community wants.

“There is a whole lot of unknown, but I think a provincial approach is the right one so there’s more uniformity and (business) staff feel safe,” she said ahead of Wednesday’s announcement.

Redman added local chambers of commerce would help businesses stay safe heading into the fall.

Plans for vaccine passports have already rolled out in British Columbia, Quebec and Manitoba.

With files from CTV Toronto