Here are the top public sector earners in Waterloo Region and Guelph
The highest paid public sector employees in Waterloo Region and Guelph work in healthcare administration and post-secondary education, according to Ontario’s 2023 sunshine list.
Released Thursday, the annual list names public sector workers with salaries surpassing $100,000.
The top earner on this year's list was Ontario Power Generation President (OPG) and CEO Ken Hartwick, with a salary of more than $1.9 million.
In total, all five of the highest earners in Ontario’s public sector in 2023 were executives employed by OPG.
Here’s a look at the highest-paid public sector employees in Waterloo Region and Guelph:
- Grand River Hospital President and CEO Ronald Gagnon – $585,695 salary and $2,562 in taxable benefits
- Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics Director Robert Myers – $573,501 salary and $1,198 in taxable benefits
- Conestoga College President John Tibbits – $494,716 salary and $2,920 in taxable benefits
- University of Waterloo President Vivek Goel – $494,223 salary and $2,476 in taxable benefits
- University of Guelph President and Vice-Chancellor Charlotte Yates – $423,648 salary and $14,119 in taxable benefits
- Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics faculty Paul Smith – $404,923 salary and $2,026 in taxable benefits
- University of Waterloo professor Kenneth Klassen – $382,255 salary and $933 in taxable benefits
- Communitech President and CEO Christopher Albinson – $380,000 salary and $562 in taxable benefits
- Conestoga College Senior Vice President of Academic Student Affairs, Human Resources, Research, and Information Technology Barbara Kelly – $377,556 salary, no taxable benefits
- Grand River Hospital Executive Vice President of Patient Care Services Bonnie Camm – $373,121 salary and $1,767 in taxable benefits.
Is $100,000 too low a threshold for the sunshine list?
This year, a total of 300,570 employees made the Ontario sunshine list, up from 266,948 in 2022 and nearly double the number of names on the 2018 list.
The list was first launched in 1996 as part of legislation meant to encourage transparency in Ontario spending.
The threshold has not changed since then, despite inflation and a generally higher cost of living.
If inflation is taken into account, $100,000 from 1996 would equate about $180,000 in 2024.
Government House Leader Paul Calandra, however, said there is no plan to change this threshold while speaking with reporters at Queen’s Park on Thursday.
“I think that it’s an important document that serves the people well in highlighting the salaries of public employees.”
The province’s official opposition agreed, saying that $100,000 is still a lot of money in an affordability crisis.
The Ontario government must release the sunshine list by March 31 every year under the legislation.
With files from CTV Toronto
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Grandparent scam: London, Ont., senior beats fraudsters not once, but twice
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
Deaths of 4 people on Sask. farm confirmed as murder-suicide
The deaths of four people on a farm near the Saskatchewan village of Neudorf have been confirmed a murder-suicide.
George Washington family secrets revealed by DNA from unmarked 19th century graves
Genetic analysis has shed light on a long-standing mystery surrounding the fates of U.S. President George Washington's younger brother Samuel and his kin.
Bus plunges off a bridge in South Africa, killing 45 people. An 8-year-old child is only survivor
A bus carrying worshippers headed to an Easter festival plunged off a bridge on a mountain pass and burst into flames in South Africa on Thursday, killing at least 45 people, authorities said.
Why some Christians are angry about Trump's 'God Bless the USA' Bible
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is officially selling a copy of the Bible themed to Lee Greenwood’s famous song, 'God Bless the USA.' But the concept of a Bible covered in the American flag has raised concern among religious circles.
Sunshine list: These were the Ontario public sector's highest earners in 2023
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
Calgary bridges remain closed due to ongoing police incident
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
Kinew, Poilievre meet at Manitoba legislature, discuss each other's priorities
Premier Wab Kinew and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre met at the Manitoba legislature Thursday afternoon.
Rainfall warnings of up to 80 mm among weather alerts in effect for 6 provinces
Rainfall warnings of up to 90 millimetres and other alerts have been issued for six Canadian provinces, according to the latest forecasts.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.