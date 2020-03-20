KITCHENER -- Social distancing and self-isolation are becoming the new normal, leaving many people struggling to manage their feelings of fear and uncertainty.

The Canadian Mental Health Association says fear is spreading faster than COVID-19 itself, but there are many ways to manage that stress.

While being informed about how to protect yourself is key, it's also important not to overwhelm yourself with information.

Another way to stay mentally healthy is by keeping contact with friends and family.

"I think one of our key messages right now is, let's get back to basics," says Helen Fishburn, Senior Director of Services and System Transformation at CMHA.

"Let's disconnect from some of the fear that’s spreading very quickly around the world and really spend the time with our families, nestling in, connecting with each other and really calming each other, and trying to enjoy your time together as much as possible."

She says some stress and anxiety can be productive because it means people may take the Public Health precautions and guidelines more seriously.

But for some people, the fear can take over.

"We really want people to keep perspective. This is really, really important right now and also an important way for people to manage their anxiety," Fishburn says.

"Get the information, educate yourself and then turn your TV off and turn your radio off."

She says that will help you avoid becoming all-consumed by the amount of information out there.

Here are a few other coping skills that the CMHA recommends.