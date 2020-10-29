KITCHENER -- Thursday brought cloudy and near-seasonal temperatures with remnant moisture from Hurricane Zeta skimming past southern Ontario.

The chance of showers lingered on Thursday as a result, especially for areas along the shores of Lake Erie and the Niagara Region. Temperatures are expected to drop Thursday night and any precipitation falling late Thursday could transition to flurries.

Morning flurries for areas south of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay are possible. Conditions are expected to clear on Friday with sunshine in the forecast, although temperatures will be cold.

Daytime highs on Friday are likely to remain near the freezing mark, with the possibility of record-breaking overnight lows. Friday’s forecast low has dropped even cooler, to -9 C. The daily record low is -7.8 C, and was set back in 1928.

The seasonal high for Waterloo Region is 10 degrees Celsius, with a low of around 1 C.

A sunny and near-seasonal Halloween is forecast for Saturday. Also with Daylight Savings Time set to end, officials are reminding people to turn the clocks back one hour after Halloween night.

First lake-effect snow event to start November

An area of low pressure is approaching the Great Lakes and the cold front is expected to spark some daytime showers, strong winds and the chance of lake-effect snow in southern Ontario.

Widespread showers will start Sunday and as temperatures fall, precipitation will transition to flurries overnight and potentially produce snow squalls through Monday.

While temperatures will be cool, the Great Lakes are warm and a northwest wind will be gusty: the ingredients are there for lake-effect snow. If lake-effect bands persist over one area there is potential for heavy accumulations, especially for areas in the snow-belt region.

Although November starts off snowy and chilly, temperatures will rebound during the first week of the month into the teens by mid-week.