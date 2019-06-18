

CTV Kitchener





Breweries are always looking for new ways to set themselves apart from the competition.

And a Blyth business thinks it has the answer.

Craft beer connaisseurs can soon take a helicopter from Grand Bend to Cowbell Brewing Company.

The service is being offered by Great Lakes Helicopter which is based at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

From Wednesday to Saturday, guests will take off from Grand Bend and fly along the Lake Huron coast before heading to Cowbell Brewing.

Upon arrival guests will be treated to a VIP tour, a farm-to-table meal and Cowbell’s award-winning craft beer.

The cost of the flights will vary.

Service starts on June 22.