Heavy storm hammers Waterloo Region, 'extensive' power outages reported

A severe thunderstorm caused extensive damage, fallen trees, downed hydro lines and power outages across Waterloo Region on Saturday.

The storm rolled through Southern Ontario Saturday afternoon, bringing heaving rain, strong wind and possible hail in some areas.

Around 12:30 p.m., Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro and Waterloo North Hydro reported power outages across their service areas. Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro said crews are responding to "extensive damage" in its service territory and it will take a while restore power.

Ontario Provincial Police say they've received reports of downed trees, power lines and heavy rain.

According to the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA), all trails and natural areas are closed while staff evaluate the damage. All Grand River Conservation Areas remain open, with the exception of Pinehurst Lake. Updates on the status of Grand River Conservation Areas and GRCA trail and natural areas can be found on the GRCA website.

The City of Kitchener said Rockway and Doon Valley golf courses will be closed for the rest of the day and more details will come.

Crews are responding to extensive damage across our service territory and it will take a while to get power restored. Thank you for your patience. — KWHydro (@KWHydro) May 21, 2022

We're aware of a number of outages impacting customers across our service territory. Crews are working to restore power to impacted customers. Please visit https://t.co/CghzqrRRGs for outage updates and real-time restoration information. pic.twitter.com/01BVBCnsrU — Waterloo North Hydro (@wnhydro) May 21, 2022