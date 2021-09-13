Heavy police presence on Lancaster Street in Kitchener
Kitchener’s Lancaster Street was the site of a heavy police presence on a rainy Sunday night.
Multiple cruisers could be seen near the fire hall around 10 p.m., as well as the SWAT team and EMS.
Police have not provided any details regarding the scene, but say they are no longer there as of Monday morning.
It is unclear if anyone was hurt during the incident.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Stress, staffing shortages brought on by COVID-19 causing nurses to leave the front lines
Many nurses report having left the profession after the stress of COVID-19 made their jobs more difficult and less safe, creating a shortage of health-care workers in certain regions and even forcing rural areas to temporarily close hospital units.
Afghan families move through mountain pass into Pakistan on their journey to Canada
Canada’s immigration minister said the country has now helped more than 140 Afghans make their way overland to Pakistan, one of the few routes that is open to those who want to leave the country and have special Canadian visas.
Politicians issue warnings ahead of hospital protests expected across Canada
Some high-ranking Ontario politicians and prominent health-care organizations are issuing warnings ahead of a number of protests expected to take place at hospitals across Canada today.
Erin O'Toole defends single-dosed candidate's visit to seniors' home
Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole is defending one of his candidates who visited a long-term care home, despite her only receiving one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Canada's fringe parties aim to 'stir the pot' this election
The five major political parties tend to get the spotlight in federal elections, but there are actually a total of 22 parties that will have candidates on ballots across Canada come election day.
Toronto police poised to arrest anyone who obstructs e-runs at hospital anti-vaccine protest, mayor says
Toronto Mayor John Tory is condemning any participation in a protest at hospital doors ahead of a planned anti-vax rally at Toronto General Hospital Monday, warning that police are prepared to arrest anyone who blocks ambulance access to the facility.
North Korea says it tested long-range cruise missiles
North Korea says it successfully test fired what it described as newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, its first known testing activity in months, underscoring how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Our grandchildren don't need more stuff. That's why we gift them RESPs instead.
On CTVNews.ca, chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid writes: We are the type of grandparents that want the world for our grandchildren. That doesn't mean they need more stuff. To us it means they need some form of a post-secondary education.
Britney Spears gets engaged with 'lioness' engraved ring
Britney Spears announced her engagement Sunday to her boyfriend Sam Asghari with an exuberant post displaying a diamond ring engraved with the word "lioness."
London
-
Western University investigating several alleged sexual violence incidents inside residences
Western University is looking into alleged incidents of gender-based or sexual violence in a student residence.
-
Damage, power outages, school closures after intense storms light up skies across southwestern Ontario
Like a scene out of a horror movie the lightning never seemed to quit after a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across southwestern Ontario.
-
LHSC among Canadian hospitals where planned protests to take place Monday
London Health Sciences Centre’s Victoria campus is among several Canadian hospitals where planned protests are expected to take place Monday.
Windsor
-
Possible rainy week ahead for Windsor area
Environment Canada says there’s a chance of showers in the Windsor area most days this week.
-
WECDSB dismisses dozens of students because of COVID-19
The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is again announcing the dismissal of dozens of students.
-
LHSC among Canadian hospitals where planned protests to take place Monday
London Health Sciences Centre’s Victoria campus is among several Canadian hospitals where planned protests are expected to take place Monday.
Barrie
-
Protests planned at hospitals across Ontario, including RVH in Barrie
Protests against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine certificates will be occurring across the country Monday, including one at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie.
-
Car crashes into Barrie home, driver tries to flee on foot
A man is accused of impaired driving after crashing his car into parked cars and a home in north end Barrie.
-
Family gathers to support Edwin Espinal ahead of trial
Family and friends of 42-year-old Edwin Espinal gathered today next to a Highway 92 sign in Springwater calling for his freedom in Honduras.
Northern Ontario
-
Stress, staffing shortages brought on by COVID-19 causing nurses to leave the front lines
Many nurses report having left the profession after the stress of COVID-19 made their jobs more difficult and less safe, creating a shortage of health-care workers in certain regions and even forcing rural areas to temporarily close hospital units.
-
Retired Toronto detective who cracked 'girl in the suitcase murder' reveals what led to arrest
The retired Toronto homicide detective who solved the horrific 'girl in the suitcase murder' says he's still haunted by the abuse that ultimately led to her death and maybe that of her younger brother.
-
Judge cancels Rod Stewart's trial, sets plea deal hearing
A Florida judge has cancelled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a New Year's Eve altercation with a hotel security guard nearly two years ago.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 13, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
-
'Almost soul-breaking': Healthcare workers react to planned protests at The Ottawa Hospital
After three waves of COVID-19, hospital workers say the number of patients isn’t the only contributor to a growing sense of burnout.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa down on Sunday; active cases up
Ottawa Public Health says another 61 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.
Toronto
-
Toronto police poised to arrest anyone who obstructs e-runs at hospital anti-vaccine protest, mayor says
Toronto Mayor John Tory is condemning any participation in a protest at hospital doors ahead of a planned anti-vax rally at Toronto General Hospital Monday, warning that police are prepared to arrest anyone who blocks ambulance access to the facility.
-
Retired Toronto detective who cracked 'girl in the suitcase murder' reveals what led to arrest
The retired Toronto homicide detective who solved the horrific 'girl in the suitcase murder' says he's still haunted by the abuse that ultimately led to her death and maybe that of her younger brother.
-
Western University investigating several alleged sexual violence incidents inside residences
Western University is looking into alleged incidents of gender-based or sexual violence in a student residence.
Montreal
-
Man shot in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
A man was shot Sunday evening in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, in what police are calling an attempted murder.
-
Three people injured after stabbing in Cote-des-Neiges-NDG
Two women and one man were injured by a sharp object in Cote-des-Neiges-NDG Sunday afternoon, on Goyer St. near Hudson Ave.
-
Quebec Liberal leader to be tested for COVID-19 after MNA tests positive
A Liberal MNA has tested positive for COVID-19, leading Quebec party leader Dominique Anglade to get tested as well.
Atlantic
-
Several P.E.I. schools to close after COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Charlottetown elementary school
In-person classes at several P.E.I. schools will be cancelled this week after health officials confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at an elementary school in Charlottetown.
-
N.S. RCMP searching for missing swimmer in Annapolis River
Police in Nova Scotia continue to search for a 25-year-old woman who went missing while swimming on the Annapolis River Saturday afternoon.
-
Thousands still without power in Newfoundland and Labrador after hurricane Larry
About 3,500 customers were still without power at midday Sunday as Newfoundland and Labrador continues the clean-up from Hurricane Larry.
Winnipeg
-
Trailer breakdown during house move disrupts morning commute
Police say a trailer moving a large house broke down Monday morning and as a result, traffic will be blocked on Clarence Avenue between Donnelly Street and Hudson Street.
-
Police investigating stabbing on Winnipeg bus
One person is in critical condition after being stabbed on a Winnipeg Transit bus.
-
Liberals look to hold St. Boniface-St. Vital as other parties push for votes
A traditionally Liberal seat in Winnipeg could be up for grabs this election.
Calgary
-
Final day of federal election advance voting, tight races expected in 2 Calgary ridings
Monday is the final day for eligible voters to cast their ballots before the advance polling stations close.
-
Calgary rally against vaccine mandates and public health restrictions attracts hundreds
About a thousand Calgarians gathered Sunday afternoon, surrounding Olympic Plaza and joining hands in a protest against the city’s vaccine mandate for its employees and provincial public health restrictions.
-
Youth taken to hospital following crash at Calgary bike track
A teen is in hospital after suffering injuries in a crash at a southeast Calgary park.
Edmonton
-
Canada's fringe parties aim to 'stir the pot' this election
The five major political parties tend to get the spotlight in federal elections, but there are actually a total of 22 parties that will have candidates on ballots across Canada come election day.
-
Stress, staffing shortages brought on by COVID-19 causing nurses to leave the front lines
Many nurses report having left the profession after the stress of COVID-19 made their jobs more difficult and less safe, creating a shortage of health-care workers in certain regions and even forcing rural areas to temporarily close hospital units.
-
Afghan families move through mountain pass into Pakistan on their journey to Canada
Canada’s immigration minister said the country has now helped more than 140 Afghans make their way overland to Pakistan, one of the few routes that is open to those who want to leave the country and have special Canadian visas.
Vancouver
-
Concerns for frontline staff on eve of B.C. vaccine card rollout
Starting Monday, proof of vaccination will be required to access most non-essential businesses.
-
Metro Vancouver midwife says divisive culture around vaccines affecting pregnant people's immunization decisions
A Metro Vancouver midwife says that the divisive culture surrounding vaccines is playing a role in pregnant people’s decisions around whether to get immunized against COVID-19.
-
Cyclist who crashed on steep Vancouver hill wants to thank the strangers who cared for him
When long-time cyclist Jeff L. Lieberman decided to spend the summer visiting family in Vancouver, he likely didn’t expect a bike accident, an ambulance ride and then a search to find the people who saved his life.