KITCHENER -- Some expected heat and humidity in Waterloo Region and Wellington County has caused Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for the area.

Maximum temperatures of 31 degrees Celsius are expected on Tuesday, with an overnight low of 20 degrees, followed by cooler temperatures on Wednesday.

The agency says these conditions pose a health risk, especially for seniors, young children, and those with chronic illnesses.

Residents are advised to drink cool liquids before feeling thirsty, dressingappropriately for the weather, and spending a few hours in a cool place.

The special weather statement has also been issued for Huron-Perth, Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Oxford-Brant, and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk.