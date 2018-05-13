

CTV Kitchener





The Kitchener Panthers are marking a major milestone this spring.

The players are celebrating their 100th season with the Intercounty Baseball League (IBL).

Sunday was their third game of the season, but their first home game.

Fans filled the bleachers to cheer on the team.

The Panthers led the game against the London Majors up until the ninth inning, when they gave up four runs.

The final score was 4-3 for the Majors.

The Panthers will play the Majors again on Friday.