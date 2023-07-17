'Heard these 2 loud explosions': Witnesses describe dramatic takedown after 6 people arrested for 2 armed robberies in Waterloo region
Waterloo regional police say six males have been arrested after two Waterloo Region businesses were robbed Monday morning, including a pharmacy in Ayr and financial institution in Waterloo.
During a media briefing Monday afternoon, police said two stolen vehicles were seized as well as a replica firearm.
“The vehicles were taken to our headquarters where they will be searched,” said Jason Boutcher, an inspector with the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).
According to police, a financial institution on Erb Street West in Waterloo was robbed around 8:45 a.m., and the second robbery happened less than an hour later, at a pharmacy on Stanley Street in Ayr.
The arrests were made at three different parking lots in Waterloo around 11:15 a.m. Monday.
According to police, officers believe all suspects involved in the robberies are in custody.
Police said the six arrested include two youths from Toronto and a youth from Waterloo. A 21-year-old from Waterloo, and a 21 and 22-year-old from unspecified areas are also in custody.
Police surround a white vehicle near the intersection of King and Columbia streets in Waterloo on July 17, 2023. (Submitted/Scott Burdett)
In addition, police deployed the use of distraction devices – a loud sound heard by some nearby.
“Because we believed the suspects to be armed, our emergency response team utilized, as part of the arrest process itself, two distraction devices to facilitate that arrest safely,” said Boutcher.
Police said during the robberies there were no injuries, but there was a minor one during one of the arrests.
“The K9 dog caused a minor injury to one of the suspects during the arrest,” Boutcher said.
EYEWITNESSES DESCRIBED SCENE
The dramatic scene was not what one Wilfrid Laurier University student expected to see or hear on his way to class Monday morning.
“Yeah, it was a little scary. I called my dad right after,” Jacob Clark, a Waterloo resident said.
“It sounded kind of similar to a gunshot. Just sounded very loud like a very loud pop pop."
The two loud bangs preceded an arrest made near King and Columbia streets in Waterloo right in front of his eyes, and filmed on his cell phone.
“I turn around and I saw they had a German shepherd, and he took down the perpetrator, and there was just four cops surrounding the individual,” said Clark. “That’s all I saw.”
Video from a witness shows what appears to be a suspect on the ground while WRPS makes an arrest with the help of a K9 dog on July 17, 2023. (Submitted/Jacob Clark)Another Waterloo resident said they also heard the loud sounds and saw police with guns drawn.
“Heard these two loud explosions, is what they sounded like,” said Scott Burdett from Waterloo. “I came around the corner to see what was going on and there was six or seven police cars there. Guns [were] drawn at the car. One guy wasn’t getting out right away and they had told him he had to get out.”
CHARGES
Late Monday evening, police said the arrested males were also involved in a pharmacy robbery in the area of Belmonth Avenue West and Claremount Avenue in Kitchener that was reported on Sunday night.
Police said all six people are facing the following charges:
- Robbery with a firearm (two counts)
- Attempt robbery with a firearm
- Conspiracy to commit
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
Police said additional charges are anticipated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
PHARMACY ROBBERIES
Police said as of July 7, there have been five reported pharmacy robberies in Waterloo region. Police said both businesses we open or in the process of being opened by staff when they were robbed. Police did not say if merchandise was stolen from either of the businesses.
