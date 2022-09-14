Health system pressures impacting paramedics’ mental health

Paramedics in Guelph and Wellington County said their mental health is taking a hit, amid the continued strains on the healthcare system.

“It’s a difficult job mentally because of what we have to see and do,” said Jim Brown, Paramedic Field Superintendent with Guelph-Welington Paramedic Service. “Paramedics are getting tired, overworked. They’re not getting many breaks and when you add that onto what’s been going on the last couple of years, it can be very disheartening for people.”

Brown said some paramedics are working 16-hour shifts and are back in the next day, due to staffing shortages. He said often those same paramedics have to wait with patients at the hospital for hours for a bed to become available.

“There’s a lot of concern for those people having to sit on our stretcher or in pain or not feeling well,” said Brown.

The Deputy Chief, Leanne Swantko, said there’s also been an increase in call volume.

She said this is leaving paramedics frustrated and worn down, as they are waiting with patients while listening to calls for service that they cannot answer.

When there are no ambulances available for calls in the area, the service declares a “code red”.

That’s been called 15 times so far in 2022. In 2020 and 2021, the Deputy Chief said there were only “a handful” of times that happened each year.

The level of participation in the paramedic service’s peer support team, which provides mental health support, is also rising.

“Sometimes providing them the support they need or a shoulder to cry on or just someone to listen to,” said Rebeca Leis of the peer support team.