“He was such a kind person”: Joshua Bennett’s mother is seeking justice for her son

KITCHENER -

Felisha Bennett is speaking out and ready to find justice for her late son Joshua Bennett – even if that means handing out pamphlets herself.

The body of Bennett’s 18-year-old son was found dead on a Kitchener trail in the area of Paulander Drive at around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 24.

An autopsy determined Bennett died from multiple stab wounds.

“He didn't really let anything bother him,” said Bennett. “He was such a kind person, he was a helper.”

Those memories are all she has left.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) was called to the scene for reports of an injured man.

In a statement to CTV News, WRPS said there are no updates at this time; however, the investigation is active and ongoing.

WRPS is asking anyone with information to contact them, Crime Stoppers, or submit anonymous tips online.

The distraught mother says she plans to go to the spot her son was found next week to personally canvas for information.

“Somebody saw something. Somebody heard something. As a mother I have a right to know what happened to my son,” said Bennett. “I’m going to just hand out flyers to anybody that's out there and put his face up everywhere. I want them to see Josh is not a forgotten case.”

Originally from Etobicoke Bennett, said her son was enrolled in the Carpentry and Renovation Technician program at Conestoga College with dreams of building up his community.

“He said, ‘You know mom? I just want to build my city,’” she said. “You know when we would drive by certain things he was like, ‘I want to one day building something like that.’”

One of six children, his family and friends said Joshua was a person everybody could turn to.

“He was like our older brother,” said Nolyn Mariani a friend of Joshua’s. “He looked after us, always made sure we were good.”

Osayiuwa Omorgei, another of Bennett’s friends, told CTV News the young man was rarely angry.

“He was a good guy, like he was always happy like he was never usually angry. You never saw him angry at anything. When you saw him you never thought of anything bad,” said Omorgei.

Bennett said the outpouring of community support has meant the world to her and her family.