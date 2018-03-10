

CTV Kitchener





Around 300 people came out to continue the search for 3-year-old Kaden Young who went missing more than two weeks ago.

Volunteers set up food and drink stations along several Grand River bridges. Shuttle buses were also available to get people around.

“He needs to come home. He needs to be put to rest,” said Sandra Daniel a volunteer shuttle driver from Bradford.

Ontario Provincial Police said Mother Nature is not helping in the search efforts. They said they have to wait for more ice to melt before letting the dive team back in the water.

But for the hundreds of people looking, the search is far from over.

A fundraiser in Kaden’s honour is set Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Grand Valley Community Centre.

So far more than $1,400 has been raised.



With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Heather Senoran.