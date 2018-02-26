

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Searchers again returned to the Grand River near the community of Waldemar on Monday as they looked for any sign of Kaden Young.

Young, 3, was riding in a van being driven by his mother which went past a road closure sign and was swept into the river last Wednesday. His mother told police that she was able to pull the boy out of the van, but lost her grip on him when the raging river pushed her over.

Since then, police and civilians have been searching the river between Waldemar and Belwood for Young without success. On Sunday, more than 500 people took part in the search effort.

The OPP resumed their search Monday, bringing a helicopter and a drone back to the area – and warning other searchers not to use their own aircraft.

Police said in a news release that three private drones spotted in the area around the river were interfering with their search.

The OPP helicopter is equipped with a camera which can see to the bottom of the water.

Monday’s search was expected to be more focused on areas downstream of Waldermar, toward the dam at Belwood Lake.

In addition to the helicopter and drone, police were again using resources such as a dive team and police dogs.

Const. Paul Nancekivell said searchers would likely run into difficulty in areas upstream of Belwood where large ice floes would prevent divers from searching the river safely.

“It’s too dangerous. They could be crushed,” he said.

“To say the least, it’s a challenging terrain to work in.”

Whether the search would continue on Tuesday would be determined by the end of Monday’s efforts, Nancekivell said.