A fundraising campaign for the family of missing 3-year-old Kaden Young is gaining traction in Cambridge.

Blue ribbons and stickers are popping up throughout the city in parks and on shop windows.

Volunteer Theresa Barnes says news of the tragedy broke her heart and she wanted to do something to positive to help the family.

The decals cost $5 each and proceeds from the campaign are being donated to Kaden’s family.

Barnes says she’s already raised $600 through her own efforts.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Stu Gooden