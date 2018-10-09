

CTV Kitchener





Guelph fire responded to a fire around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at Linamar Gear, a Guelph manufacturing plant.

When arriving on scene, officials say there was smoke coming from the roof of the building and discovered it was due to a fire inside a heat treating furnace within the building.

The Platoon Chief says the fire was brought under control quickly and extinguished once the natural gas was shut off using the valves on the roof of the building.

The sprinkler system in the building produced large amounts of water which then created run off of hazardous material from the plant.

Officials say the run off was contained to the on-site containment areas and did not result in any environmental contamination.

Cleanup is currently underway.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and there is no damage estimate yet.

No firefighters or Linamar staff were injured.