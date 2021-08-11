Advertisement
Hacienda Sarria listed for sale at nearly $8M
Published Wednesday, August 11, 2021 4:52PM EDT
The Hacienda Sarria seen in this photo from the company's website. (Source: HaciendaSarria.com)
KITCHENER -- Hacienda Sarria, a popular Kitchener wedding venue that closed last fall, is listed for sale for nearly $8 million.
The venue announced it was closing permanently in October 2020.
Bankruptcy documents showed Hacienda Sarria owed couples and creditors more than $1 million.
The listing describes the 5.66-acre site as "an incredible and unique property" that is "known as one of Ontario's best wedding venues."
It's priced at $7,995,000.