Gunshots fired at Cambridge residence: police
Published Friday, September 18, 2020 9:47AM EDT
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after gunshots were reportedly fired at a residence in Cambridge.
It happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 16 in the area of Forestview Drive.
Officials say that no one was hurt in the incident.
Witnesses reported hearing a vehicle speed away from the scene. Police have not said whether the shooting was targeted or random.
Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police.