Gun brandished in Kitchener robbery
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 9:46AM EDT
A group of people were robbed in the River Road East area of Kitchener after being approached by a man with a handgun.
It happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday night.
Waterloo Regional Police say a group of friends were walking on River Road when a man approached, held out a handgun and demanded money.
No one was injured during this incident.
The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, about 5’10 with a thin build.
He was wearing a long sleeve shirt, dark pants, a black flat brim ball cap and two diamond watches on his right wrist.