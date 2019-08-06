

CTV Kitchener





A group of people were robbed in the River Road East area of Kitchener after being approached by a man with a handgun.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday night.

Waterloo Regional Police say a group of friends were walking on River Road when a man approached, held out a handgun and demanded money.

No one was injured during this incident.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, about 5’10 with a thin build.

He was wearing a long sleeve shirt, dark pants, a black flat brim ball cap and two diamond watches on his right wrist.