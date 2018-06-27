

CTV Kitchener





A truck driver was trapped in his vehicle after it became entangled in live hydro wires during a collision Wednesday morning.

The rollover crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on the Seventh Line near Belwood, between Side Road 15 and Side Road 20.

Fire officials say the driver stayed in the truck until the electricity flow to the live wires could be turned off. He was not injured.

It was not immediately clear whether any charges would be laid in connection with the crash.