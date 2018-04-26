

CTV Kitchener





A large police presence has descended on a busy commercial area in Guelph’s south end.

Guelph police say they are investigating a suspicious package outside a plaza near Stone Road and Scottsdale Drive.

Police asked people to stay away from the area if possible. An out-of-down bomb disposal team was brought in, and appeared to be focusing their efforts on a backpack.

Witnesses told CTV News that people in nearby buildings were being asked to stay put while police investigated.

The Guelph Public Library said its branch on Scottsdale was closed due to the investigation.

More details to come.