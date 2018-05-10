Featured
Suspicious motorcycle fire under investigation
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 7:55AM EDT
Guelph Police say they are investigating a suspicious motorcycle fire in the city’s east end.
Police officers along with firefighters were called to an address on York Road at approximately 12 a.m. on Thursday.
Police say the motorcycle was engulfed in flames and the fire was quickly extinguished.
They say there was no damage to any other structures and no one was hurt.