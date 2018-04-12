Featured
Roseanne Barr to perform in Guelph
In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and John Goodman appear in a scene from the reboot of "Roseanne." (Adam Rose/ABC via AP, File)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 1:51PM EDT
Hot off the launch of her new TV series, Roseanne Barr will be making a stop in Guelph.
The actress and comedian will perform at the River Run Centre on April 27.
Barr will be performing a comedy set, harkening back to the stand-up routines that first brought her fame.
Her comedy career catapulted her to stardom in the 1990s when she starred in the U.S. sitcom ‘Roseanne’. A rebooted version of that show has been airing recently to a much bigger audience than analysts had been predicting.
More information is available via the River Run Centre’s website.