Hot off the launch of her new TV series, Roseanne Barr will be making a stop in Guelph.

The actress and comedian will perform at the River Run Centre on April 27.

Barr will be performing a comedy set, harkening back to the stand-up routines that first brought her fame.

Her comedy career catapulted her to stardom in the 1990s when she starred in the U.S. sitcom ‘Roseanne’. A rebooted version of that show has been airing recently to a much bigger audience than analysts had been predicting.

More information is available via the River Run Centre’s website.