

CTV Kitchener





A section of Paisley Road in Guelph was closed early Tuesday morning following the discovery of a sinkhole.

The closure affects the section of Paisley between Silvercreek Parkway and Sleeman Avenue. Sidewalks remain open.

City crews were sent out Tuesday morning to determine the size of the sinkhole and how it could be repaired.

The road was expected to remain closed through Tuesday night, with repaving and reopening taking place Wednesday.