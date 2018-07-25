

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police say one person was hurt after a fight broke out between two groups of men outside an apartment building.

Officers were called to the building on Woolwich Street for the alleged brawl.

Police say someone was pepper sprayed, baseball bats and batons were used, and someone threatened a conducted electrical weapon but it wasn’t used.

The group was dispersed by police and a 28-year-old Guelph man was arrested on outstanding warrants.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.