GUELPH -- A man has been arrested after a number of robberies in south western Ontario.

The 38-year-old Waterdown man is facing two counts of robbery and one count of theft.

According to Guelph police, around 4:30 in the afternoon on Friday a man robbed a bank in the south end of Guelph. He passed a note to a teller demanding “all the money”. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash the man fled the area.

Officials say after investigating it was discovered that the man is responsible for a number of similar robberies in south western Ontario, including another robbery in Guelph on September 16, 2019.

Through collaboration with other agencies, Guelph police was able to learn the identity of the male responsible.

The man arrested has further charges pending in other jurisdictions.